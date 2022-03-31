Carlisle YWCA prepares to launch Stand Against Racism Challenge, brings back Race Against Racism

Residents of Carlisle can join people across the United States in a monthlong, nationwide challenge, and all they need is their smartphone and the internet.

The Carlisle YWCA, along with YWCAs across the country, is preparing to kick off its Stand Against Racism Challenge that will run through the month of April and culminate with a Race Against Racism in May, the YWCA said in a news release.

Stand Against Racism Challenge

The Stand Against Racism Challenge, previously called the 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge, will take place from April 4 to May 2.

"Last year we kicked off our commitment to education around social justice topics with the '21 Day Challenge,' and this year we are very excited to again offer a learning opportunity under the new 'YWCA Stand Against Racism Challenge,'" YWCA Communications Manager Frankie Laird said.

Challenge participants can download an app called YWCA SAR Challenge from either the Apple Store or Google Play or access the website to complete one daily learning challenge each day of the week, Laird said. The challenge lasts 21 days, allowing for breaks in content over the weekends.

Content comes in a variety of forms including articles, podcasts, videos and activities, and this year's topics relate to critical race theory, living wage, film and television and reproductive justice, the release said.

"As social justice topics continue to be at the forefront of both our national and local conversations, YWCA USA felt strongly about creating a network-wide learning opportunity for YWCA communities across our country," Laird said. "The YWCA continues to lead the conversation around empowerment and racism at the national level and is uniquely positioned as both an educator and advocate as we promote peace, justice, and dignity for all. With those mission pillars as their guide, YWCA USA created its own unique learning experience. The goal is to bring all YWCA’s across the country under the same learning umbrella to help inform and discuss topics that are sometimes difficult."

While daily participation is the goal, participants will have the ability to access content from previous days that they miss, Laird said.

The challenge began in 2019 and has seen over 30,000 participants from almost every, according to YWCA.

Laird said more than 500 people in Carlisle and Cumberland County participated in the challenge last year and expressed that they felt more informed and better equipped for conversations about racism and social justice.

"The learning challenge will hopefully build bridges to understanding as well as action steps we can take locally to better support communities that haven’t had a voice in the past," Laird said. "We hope this year’s challenge reaches more people and continues educate and lead people to be more involved in social justice movements, both as a part of organizations like ours and in the community at large."

This year, content in Spanish will also be available for the first time.

Race Against Racism

The Carlisle YWCA is ending the challenge with a Race Against Racism 5k run/walk, which was canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The race will be held at Dickinson Park in Carlisle on May 14, with registration at 9 a.m. and the start of the race at 10 a.m.

The YWCA said the community requested an event — like the race — to culminate the challenge, however the race is open to anyone whether they participated in the challenge or not.

"The goal of our Race Against Racism is to act as an actionable, visible step people can take following the challenge to show their support of promoting peace, justice and dignity for all in our community," Laird said. "But, we don’t want to limit the race to Challenge participants. Instead, our vision is to unite our community in support of social and racial equality, whether they be a marathon runner or a group of friends wanting to get involved in a local organization and spend the day outside in the community."

Registration for both the Stand Against Racism Challenge and the Race Against Racism can be found at the Carlisle YWCA's website at ywcacarlisle.org. Registration for the challenge will remain open throughout the month and registration for the 5k will close May 13.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

