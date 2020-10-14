Carlisle will no longer schedule trick-or-treat starting in 2021

Starting in 2021, Carlisle Borough Council will no longer schedule Trick or Treat night.

In a statement, the borough said it will not set the times and dates for trick or treat, but would "prepare families to Trick or Treat on the traditional Oct. 31 date."

The borough also said it would no longer reschedule or suggest an alternate rain date and said each family should determine whether they wish to participate or opt-out when inclement weather occurs.

However, the borough also said in the statement that residents who want to participate in trick-or-treat activities should plan to do so on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. starting in 2021. That provides the community certainty of the date and time and allows the borough to put appropriate safety precautions in place including special fire police, police officers and other safety resources.

The borough will also continue to provide health and safety guidelines and reference CDC guidelines for Halloween and future holiday events and celebrations as needed.

For 2020, as a reminder, Trick or Treat will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.