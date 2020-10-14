Carlisle will no longer schedule trick-or-treat starting in 2021

Starting in 2021, Carlisle Borough Council will no longer schedule Trick or Treat night.
In a statement, the borough said it will not set the times and dates for trick or treat, but would "prepare families to Trick or Treat on the traditional Oct. 31 date."
The borough also said it would no longer reschedule or suggest an alternate rain date and said each family should determine whether they wish to participate or opt-out when inclement weather occurs.
However, the borough also said in the statement that residents who want to participate in trick-or-treat activities should plan to do so on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. starting in 2021. That provides the community certainty of the date and time and allows the borough to put appropriate safety precautions in place including special fire police, police officers and other safety resources.
The borough will also continue to provide health and safety guidelines and reference CDC guidelines for Halloween and future holiday events and celebrations as needed.
For 2020, as a reminder, Trick or Treat will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Carlisle Borough is taking registrations for our Halloween Costume Contest and Trunk or Treat event that will be held on Oct. 31 at the Stuart Community Center. Participants may sign up for one of three time slots, which is limited to 40 participants. Visit the Borough’s home page at www.carlislepa.org and click on “Trunk or Treat” at the top of page.
A virtual Jack O'Lantern Carving Contest is also taking place this year. Participants may submit photos of their work to the Parks and Recreation Department by Oct. 23. The carvings will be voted on from Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Residents are strongly encouraged to review the CDC Guidelines for Halloween events and future holiday celebrations at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html
Photos: Trick-or-treat night 2018 in Carlisle
