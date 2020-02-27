Carlisle unveils new borough website

A redesigned website for the Borough of Carlisle went live this week.
The site, carlislepa.org, was designed by Michigan-based Revize Software Systems, which specializes in government websites. The borough awarded a $29,700 contract for the work in May 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
The borough said in a Facebook post announcing the redesign that the redesign focused on easier navigation as well as improved appearance.
The borough said bookmarks from the previous version of the site will no longer work. Users may also encounter "page not found" warnings until search engines catch up to the new site.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.