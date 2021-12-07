Carlisle Truth and Reconciliation Commission to hold first of monthly sessions Thursday

Carlisle Borough’s first “Thinking About Race Thursday” event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at borough hall, immediately before the 7 p.m. borough council meeting.

The events, which are scheduled for the second Thursday of each month, are being put on by the borough’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission as part of its ongoing work regarding racial equity in the borough. During the Thursday events, residents are invited to share their experiences and concerns.

“The ‘Thinking About Race Thursday’ events will have both short- and long-term effects on the commission’s work,” TaWanda Stallworth, the commission’s co-chair, said in a press release. “We are not just information-gathering for our final report to the borough, but we are engaging with residents and letting the community know we are here to help in real-time when feasible. Hearing their personal stories and anecdotes puts human faces to the work we are doing.”

The commission, initially discussed during a borough town hall on race in January, was officially formed by the borough council in March. It is tasked with racial disparities and injustices in the borough, and ultimately making a report to borough council next year with recommended policies and actions.

Thursday’s meeting can also be attended virtually via Zoom. Those interested should email trc@carlislepa.org or call borough hall at 717-249-4422 for connection information.

