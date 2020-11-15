Carlisle to test its emergency notification system

Carlisle Borough will conduct a test of its emergency notification system next week.

Carlisle Borough and its emergency notification service provider, CodeRed, will conduct what is known as an “All Call” test at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

This test will send a notification to all numbers in the borough’s current emergency notification database.

By performing this test call, the borough is attempting to encourage residents and businesses to update their contact information with additional phone numbers, text messaging and e-mail addresses. The CodeRed test will also show the borough how quickly notifications can be delivered to the entire community in case of an actual emergency.

If a resident's phone number is correct in the emergency notification database, they will receive a phone call from the CodeRed Emergency Notification System. The number that will be displayed on caller ID will be 1-866-419-5000.

Residents will hear a pre-recorded message about the CodeRed system. Those who are unable to answer their phone will receive a voicemail with that same message.

Those who are signed up to receive text messages and/or e-mails will receive those as well during the test.