Carlisle to start enforcing residential parking restrictions Aug. 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle borough announced Friday it would resume residential parking enforcement on Aug. 3.

With residents following Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home orders, the borough placed a temporary moratorium on residential parking enforcement on March 23 and adjusted the street sweeping and general road maintenance duties.

Over the course of the past four months, borough staff have monitored the conditions of the streets and stormwater infrastructure due to the modified street sweeping and maintenance activities.

Now, staff members have noted the accumulation of litter and debris. Residents have also raised concerns and requested that street sweeping resume, the borough said in a news release. These factors prompted the borough to resume curb to curb sweeping.

“If not removed, the litter and debris eventually can find its way into our storm sewer drains after rain events, which can then lead to pollution in our local waterways," Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said.

Armstrong said accumulations also clog storm drains, contributing to localized flooding. Residential parking enforcement ensures vehicles are removed so that streets can be adequately swept.