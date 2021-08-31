Carlisle to resume enforcing gold meter parking on Sept. 13

Carlisle Borough announced that it will restart enforcement at gold, long-term parking meters beginning Monday, Sept. 13.

The gold meters are primarily located on secondary streets, such as Bedford, Pitt, Pomfret, Louther and North streets, and these meters have been free of charge since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parking at the silver meters resumed on July 6, 2020.

Those who park at the gold meters on and after Sept. 13 must feed the meter or receive a parking violation, according to the borough. The gold meters cost 25 cents an hour, with a maximum time limit of 10 hours.

Some parking downtown still has red bags, which is a strategy implemented to assist downtown businesses to allow for reserved parking for curbside pick-up. Residents should avoid those meters unless they are picking something up from that business.

Parking meters are enforced from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Metered parking is free on weekends and borough holidays.

