Walking into downtown Carlisle on Saturday will be a bit like taking a step back in time; to July 1, 1863, to be exact.

That's the day a Confederate unit under Maj. Gen. J.E.B. Stuart demanded Carlisle's surrender. When Union Gen. William F. Smith refused, Confederate troops shelled the town, according to the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee called the unit to Gettysburg after the shelling. Marks from the attack remain on the historic courthouse on the Square.

In the 160th year since the Shelling of Carlisle, Historic Carlisle Inc. is hosting a reenactment from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday where attendees can watch Confederate troops demand supplies while Union troops stave off a bombardment of cannon shells.

The reenactment will be part of an all-day event with festivities to begin at 10 a.m. and proceed as follows with possible slight time changes:

10 a.m.: Opening ceremony and welcome (Stage)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Benchfield Farms wagon rides (Alley side of Historic Courthouse)

11 a.m.: Carlisle Town Brass Band (Stage)

11 a.m.: Children's enlistment and drill (Meet at street at Veteran's Courtyard)

Noon to 1 p.m.: Historic Carlisle's Civil War Building Plaque walking tour (Meet at Stage)

1:30 p.m.: "Rediscovering Polly McGinnis" — Shedding Light on a Forgotten Carlisle Heroine (Stage)

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: The Shelling of Carlisle Reenactment (Town Square)

5:15 p.m.: Rededication of the Cumberland County Civil War Monument (Veteran's Courtyard)

7 p.m.: West High Street reopens to traffic

7:30 p.m.: "Gettysburg" the movie — special director's cut showing (Carlisle Theatre, 40 W. High St.)

Other activities that will be ongoing throughout the day include infantry, artillery and medical demonstrations, Civil War-era children's games and Victorian-era mourning rituals with a horse drawn hearse and ice casket display.

Several authors, including Cooper Wingert, Jim Schmick and Scott Mingus, will also be inside the Historic Courthouse, and saber fencing demonstrations will take place at noon and 2 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Courtyard.

The first block of West High Street from Hanover Street to Pitt Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the event, and the Square to the first block of West High Street, East High Street, North Hanover Street and South Hanover Street will be closed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the reenactment, according to Carlisle Borough.

"We are very excited for this," Historic Carlisle Inc. Event Committee Chairman Chris Jones said at the borough's March meeting. "We think it could really be an incredible event for Carlisle, the likes of which has not been done here before. It really is going to be an educational experience for all ages, there's something here for one to 100, there will be something to interest people."

Courtney Cauthon, president of Historic Carlisle Inc, said in March that the event will also involve downtown businesses.

"We are deeply invested in seeing not only the history be celebrated, but also to bring people who wouldn't necessarily spend a lot of time in Downtown Carlisle, bring them down, show them around and the commemoration is definitely going to be an event that will draw a lot of ... positive attention, a lot of educational opportunities and a lot of new interest in Carlisle," she said.

Close Union forces fire on the Confedrates during the Shelling of Carlisle. Skip Ebert leads Union forces along High Street in Carlisle during a reenactment of the Shelling of Carlisle. Rusty Shunk during the Shelling of Carlisle Monday evening in Carlisle. Mark Scheneman gives an account of the Shelling of Carlisle Monday evening. Skip Ebert leads Union forces along High Street in Carlisle during a reenactment of the Shelling of Carlisle. Skip Ebert leads Union forces along High Street in Carlisle during a reenactment of the Shelling of Carlisle. Union forces march along High Street during a reenactment of the Shelling of Carlisle. Confederate reenactors during the Shelling of Carlisle. Reenactors during the Shelling of Carlisle. Confederate reenactors Chuck Stodter, left, and David Shuey during the Shelling of Carlisle. Reenactors flee as the Confederate forces shell Carlisle. Confederate forces prepare to shell Carlisle during the Shelling of Carlisle reenactment. Reenactors during the Shelling of Carlisle. Gallery: Shelling of Carlisle Reenactors portray the "Shelling of Carlisle" Monday night in Carlisle. Union forces fire on the Confedrates during the Shelling of Carlisle. Skip Ebert leads Union forces along High Street in Carlisle during a reenactment of the Shelling of Carlisle. Rusty Shunk during the Shelling of Carlisle Monday evening in Carlisle. Mark Scheneman gives an account of the Shelling of Carlisle Monday evening. Skip Ebert leads Union forces along High Street in Carlisle during a reenactment of the Shelling of Carlisle. Skip Ebert leads Union forces along High Street in Carlisle during a reenactment of the Shelling of Carlisle. Union forces march along High Street during a reenactment of the Shelling of Carlisle. Confederate reenactors during the Shelling of Carlisle. Reenactors during the Shelling of Carlisle. Confederate reenactors Chuck Stodter, left, and David Shuey during the Shelling of Carlisle. Reenactors flee as the Confederate forces shell Carlisle. Confederate forces prepare to shell Carlisle during the Shelling of Carlisle reenactment. Reenactors during the Shelling of Carlisle.