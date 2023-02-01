Carlisle to open Skate Spot ahead of schedule while work on park continues

Carlisle Borough will open the Fairground Avenue Skate Spot ahead of schedule on Thursday as it continues to work on the larger Linear Park project through the summer.

The Skate Spot, at 413 Fairground Ave., will open at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and will remain open from dawn to dusk until the solar lighting is completed in the spring. Carlisle Borough said the entire Linear Park project has an estimated completion date of June 30.

Construction of the Skate Spot began in September, and the borough is able to open it early because all of the concrete elements and safety features, including railings and handrails, have been installed. Work still remains on the installation of light poles and park benches, the hook-up of a water fountain, additional painting and landscaping, according to the borough.

"We are thrilled to be able to open the Skate Spot ahead of schedule," said Andrea Crouse, Carlisle Parks and Recreation director. "The design of the Skate Spot was a community effort, and we are grateful to the individuals who took part in the planning process, whether participation was responding to a survey or attending a public meeting. The comments and ideas gleaned from those interactions helped to design the Skate Spot."

"This park is a labor of love for me," Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis said in a news release. "My teenage years were spent watching friends skate in spots where the 'No Skateboarding' signs hung because there was no place where it was allowed. I'm grateful we can finally give our youth and our long-time skater friends a place to call home. I've already seen the mentorship and community building with the skate classes through Parks and Rec and look forward to seeing it flourish at the Skate Spot."

The soft opening Thursday is one part of the Linear Park project, which will feature an entry plaza, native plantings, benches and solar lighting, as well as an interactive play area with inclusive play elements and sensory play. The park will also have an interactive walking path with swing benches, glider benches and hammocks.

Once construction is completed, the Parks and Recreation Department will hold an official grand opening. The Fairground Avenue Linear Park will be the borough's 18th park.

The borough said that other plans this year include Carlisle Kiwanis Club rebuilding Fort LeTort and Cumberland Youth Cycling Development completing construction of a bicycle pump track at Valley Meadows Park.