Carlisle

Carlisle to light up independence weekend with annual fireworks display

Stars Burst Over Carlisle 16

Fireworks light the summer evening during the Stars Burst Over Carlisle fireworks show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds July 3, 2021.

 Sentinel file

What would the Fourth of July weekend be without fireworks?

This year, the annual Stars Burst Over Carlisle fireworks show will be held July 2 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds located at 1000 Bryn Mawr Road. 

'Stars Burst over Carlisle' fireworks show to return July 3

The event returned last year following a cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said Tim Scott, Carlisle's Mayor at the time, held a virtual celebration that year in lieu of the borough's traditional festivities. 

Gates for the show will open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and will include concessions as well as a DJ. 

"I think it’s an opportunity for all of us to come together at a meaningful time in the history of our country, coming out of a pandemic that keeps lingering and recognizing our American roots going back to 1776 when we declared our independence," Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz said. "... Although we may disagree from time to time, we proudly wear our red, white and blue and try to make this country better each and every day."

Carlisle will also hold a variety of other activities around the Fourth of July through its annual Summerfair from June 25 to July 3. The fair includes a series of family-oriented events, such as a 5k run, baby races, a track meet, a craft show and more.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

