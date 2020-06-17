Carlisle to host virtual July 4 celebration, drops fireworks display

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carlisle Borough on Wednesday announced that its July 4 celebration will be virtual this year and will not include the annual fireworks display due to COVID-19 and associated restrictions on large gatherings.

Borough officials said in a news release that due to the pandemic they were unable to search and procure bids from pyrotechnic professionals earlier this year, and fundraising was not something the borough wanted to embark on given the climate.

“The annual fireworks event has been traditionally held at little, or no, expense to the borough taxpayer," Mayor Tim Scott said in a news release. "For years, we have relied heavily upon fundraising to pull this event together along with allocating some parking fund dollars in recent years. Given the current economic climate, it would not be appropriate to solicit funds for fireworks when so many other needs exist within the Carlisle community. We encourage our residents and former sponsors of this event to donate to those worthy causes.”

Southeast Media Productions, which produced the Carlisle Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony, will produce a 30-minute video that will feature fireworks and reenactors playing local historical figures from the Revolutionary War, such as Gen. John Armstrong, Major John Andre and Molly Pitcher. St. Paul's Brass will provide music for the celebration video.