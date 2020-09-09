Carlisle to host public forum on new climate action initiative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Borough will host a virtual public forum Thursday to introduce residents to its new Climate Action Commission and the work it will do to create a Climate Action Plan for the borough.

The virtual forum will be held at 5:30 p.m., and will include information on how residents can serve on the commission. To attend the meeting via Zoom, residents should email the borough secretary, Joyce Stone, at jstone@carlislepa.org by Thursday at 4 p.m.

The forum will also be livestreamed on the borough's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/carlislepa.

In July, Carlisle Borough Council passed a Climate Action Resolution, committing the borough to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2025 and 80% by 2050 using 2005 levels as a baseline. The resolution also calls for the formation of a Climate Action Commission, which is charged with creating a Climate Action Plan for the Borough of Carlisle within one year of formation.

Creating and implementing a Climate Action Plan, as well as addressing sustainability and renewable energy, was noted as a top objective during the council’s Biennial Goal Planning Session.