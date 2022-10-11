Carlisle to host next quarterly "Thinking About Race Thursday"

The Carlisle Borough's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) will hold its next "Thinking About Race Thursday" event this week.

Thursday's event is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Historical Society's Todd Hall at 21 N. Pitt St. TRC said the event will feature Colleen Murphy, the Roger and Stephany Joslin Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy & Political Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The commission said Murphy also serves as the Illinois Global Institute's Director of Woman and Gender in Global Perspectives Program. Her areas of research include transitional justice, risk ethics and political philosophy, a news release said.

Murphy has also written several books, including "The Conceptual Foundations of Transitional Justice," which earned the North American Society for Social Philosophy Book Award, the TRC said.

"Our Commission met with Dr. Murphy several months ago, and we were all highly impressed at her transitional justice expertise, and her critical examinations of similar commissions," TRC member Andrew Razanauskas said. "We’re very excited to welcome her to Carlisle and to invite our community into dialogue, learning and consideration for the TRC’s next steps."

The "Thinking About Race Thursday" events are held quarterly as a way for the TRC to hear from community members who have been impacted by systemic racism. They began in December and are designed to form relationships, build trust, and provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about the commission's goals and progress, the release said.

Individuals can choose to participate at Thursday's event in person or via zoom through the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83637361497.