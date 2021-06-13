Carlisle to host meeting on traffic calming measures along Bedford Street/East Street corridor

Carlisle Borough will host the first in a series of public outreach meetings regarding potential changes along the Bedford Street/East Street corridors that aim to calm traffic in that area.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Biddle Mission Park Pavilion at 311 E. North St., Carlisle. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will move to the Sertoma building adjacent to the park.

The initial meeting will be about proposed traffic calming measures that were proposed by borough staff after engineering traffic studies and resident concerns about speeding.

Among the traffic calming measures are reducing the number of travel lanes from two to one lanes, providing a dedicated on-street bicycle lane and changing on-street parking from parallel parking to angled, back-in parking where possible.

The borough said reverse angle parking is considered safer and allows drivers to make eye contact with oncoming traffic when exiting the parking space. The borough also says that switching from parallel parking to angled parking would increase on-street parking spaces by 5 to 10%.