Carlisle to host 33rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration

Fifty nine years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and announced to the world that he had a dream. As King’s national holiday approaches Monday, Carlisle is honoring his legacy through its 33rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration.

The two-day event organized by the Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday with service at the Meeting House church at 1155 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. The following day, a virtual civic ceremony will be posted to the committee’s Facebook page at 10 a.m.

“The purpose, it’s to honor and celebrate Dr. King,” saidGale du Pont, co-chair of the commemoration committee. “It’s a way of bringing the community together to remember the values of Dr. King.”

Due to COVID-19, this year’s it will be a “hybrid event,” meaning that some parts will be available for members of the public to attend in person while other parts will be offered exclusively online, du Pont said.

“Prior to the pandemic, it was held on one day, so what would happen is we would designate a host church, one of the downtown churches,” du Pont said. “We would start there with a short prayer, we would march to the old courthouse for a civic ceremony with civic leaders, and then we would march back to the church for a service and a reception following that.”

Sunday’s event at the Meeting House will focus on the theme: “Remember! Celebrate! Act! Pursuing the Dream: Working together for unity, justice, and love.” According to du Pont, the first three words remain part of the event’s theme each year and “pursuing the dream” pays homage to King’s famous 1963 speech. The remainder of the theme relates to books written by Drew G.I. Hart, an associate professor of theology at Messiah University and this year’s keynote speaker for Sunday’s service.

Hart is the author of “Trouble I’ve Seen: Changing the Way the Church Views Racism” and “Who Will be a Witness: Igniting Activism for God’s Justice, Love, and Deliverance.” He also serves as the director of Messiah University’s Thriving Together: Congregations for Local Justice program.

In addition to Hart’s message, Sunday’s event will include prerecorded music by the Monumental AME Church of Steelton choir, projects created by local students and recognition of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship winners.

This scholarship is awarded to students at Carlisle High School who meet King’s values, as demonstrated through an essay and references, and are considering post-secondary education including college, community college or skill training. Those who applied last year will be honored at this year’s ceremony.

According to du Pont, those eligible for the scholarship will expand next year to include students who many not have graduated from high school but went back for their GED and are interested in pursuing a higher education and people who are looking to change their careers later in life.

The service on Sunday will be in-person and live-streamed. It will also be recorded for people to view later. Attendees are limited to those who are fully vaccinated over age 5, and masks are required, according to a flyer announcing the event.

The second event, a virtual civic ceremony that will become available to the public Monday morning, features speakers from the community. These include:

Sean Shultz, Carlisle mayor

Paula Bussard, Carlisle Area School Board chair

Maj. Gen. David Hill, commandant of the U.S. Army War College

Minister Sonya Browne, executive director of Domestic Violence Services in Cumberland and Perry Counties

Daija Berry, Westchester University, past MLK scholarship recipient

“In the past we’ve asked them to speak on something related to Dr. King,” du Pont said. “This year, we decided to pose a question for them: As a participant in our commemoration, we trust that you are aligned with Reverend Dr. King’s ideals. What are you doing to advance these ideals and what are you doing to heal the worsening division in the United States?”

“Each of those speakers will address that from their own perspective,” du Pont said.

She believes the event is valuable to the community.

“I think it just reminds people of the values of Dr. King and I think for individuals that are attending, it kind of puts them in a position where they’re looking at how they might be able as individuals to become involved in organizations in the community that are working towards Dr. King’s dream, and how they can be involved to really make Carlisle the beloved community that Dr. King envisioned,” du Pont said.

For more information or to watch the events online, go to the Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee’s Facebook page.

