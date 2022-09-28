Carlisle to hold its first Historically Black College/University and Hispanic Serving Institution fair next month

If you don't know what the acronyms HBCU and HSI stand for, you're probably not alone.

Dorene Wilbur, a member of the Hope Station Advisory Board and former 10th grade English teacher at Carlisle High School wanted to do something about that. That's why she organized Carlisle's first Historically Black Colleges/Universities — HBCU — and Hispanic Serving Institutions — HSI — fair.

The event will be held at the Carlisle YWCA at 301 G St. on Oct. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature about 10 institutions such as Lincoln University, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Wilbur said.

Students in grades 9 through 12 across central Pennsylvania can attend for free. Wilbur said that in addition to Carlisle Area High School, Steelton-Highspire Senior High out of Dauphin County and Dallastown Area High School out of York County are sending groups of students.

"One thing that people don’t understand about HBCUs, [is that] there are all different races and ethnicities who attend HBCUs, so it truly is open to anyone who wants to learn more about HBCUs, who is interested in applying," Wilbur said.

The day will be split into two parts, with time for students to speak with college representatives and time to participate in informational sessions ranging from topics such as applying for scholarships, the Common Black College Application, Greek life, athletics and how to survive as a college student. A panel of college students who attend HBCUs, including Wilbur's daughter, who studies at Hampton University, will also be present.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided, Wilbur said.

Registration is available online at the YWCA's website with signup links for both schools bringing groups and individual students. Wilber said the HBCU/HSI Fair is also open to home-schooled students as well as students who attend private schools. Parents are welcome and may stay until 1:30 p.m. to ask questions and get more information, though students attending with their parents are asked to indicate this to ensure that enough food is available, Wilbur said.

She also created a document to serve as an excuse for missing school, though it's up to the individual districts if they choose to accept it.

Wilbur's desire to organize an event like this began about four years ago when her daughter started looking at colleges. She said she spoke with students across several districts who hadn't had the opportunity to learn about what HBCUs offer.

"She and I discovered that even some counselors across central Pennsylvania didn’t know what the letters HBCU stood for, or even HSI," Wilbur said. "What I decided to do is really champion this event. I started honestly a couple years ago just emailing HBCU college reps."

Thus began what Wilbur described as "countless hours" of sending emails to school districts and HBCU representatives to pull the event together. She purchased posters from different HBCUs and provided them to counseling offices, directed students to HBCU webinars and spoke with every person she could about the institutions. When the COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress, Wilbur persevered.

"This has been like my baby for I don’t know how long," she said.

For her, the importance of an event like this boils down to one word: opportunity.

"Clearly our students did not have equitable opportunities when it came to just simply learning about HBCUs and what they can offer, so that’s what I’m proud about, that’s what this event is about," Wilbur said. "It is creating opportunities for students of color who didn’t realize that those opportunities were there before."

She said organizing this event was something she couldn't have done alone, calling it a "total group effort." Individuals from Dickinson College, Carlisle and Lancaster provided the support and teamwork necessary to coordinate the HBCU/HSI fair.

"This is literally one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because it’s never been done (in the area)," Wilbur said.

However, she "absolutely" wants to see it become an annual event in Carlisle, though she mentioned possibly pushing it to November in the future as most institutions host their homecoming weekends in October.

As this year's event draws closer Wilbur is both excited and nervous.

"With this being the first year and knowing that there will be hiccups, I am still excited to bring students together to learn about why HBCUs are in existence and how they really can provide students with a community, with an excellent education and with a pride in themselves," she said.