Carlisle Borough will start enforcement at the new short-term smart meters on Jan. 2.
Parking meters are normally enforced Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Metered parking is free on weekends and holidays.
The smart meters were installed by IPS Group in November 2019. At that time, it was discovered that the new meters were higher than the meters that were previously used. The borough temporarily suspended parking enforcement as the meters were lowered to a more suitable height.
A news release issued Monday said the majority of the borough's 600 meters have been lowered over the course of the last month, but some on High and Hanover streets are expected to be lowered as brackets are fabricated by a local company.
Patrons who park in downtown Carlisle on, and after, Jan. 2 are advised to feed the meters or risk receiving a parking violation. The smart meters accept various options of payment including: coins, credit cards and the Passport Parking App.
If the parking enforcement officer encounters an expired smart meter that has yet to be lowered, the vehicle tire will be electronically chalked for two hours. If that same vehicle remains at the meter two hours later and the meter is expired, the vehicle will receive an overtime parking violation.
The borough encourages patrons who want reduced, long-term parking to use the borough’s gold colored meters, which continue to be the former style of meter. These meters are primarily located on secondary streets such as: Bedford, Pitt, Pomfret, Louther and North streets.
Patrons will also find parking at:
- Pomfret Street Parking Garage located on West Pomfret Street
- Pomfret Street Parking Lot located on West Pomfret Street
- East Louther Street Parking Lots (north and south sides, behind North Hanover Grille & JW Music)
- West Louther Street Parking Lot (beside the Post Office)
The borough also noted that information on how to use the new meters is available at the borough website, www.carlislepa.org/borough-business/parking-enforcement/smart-meters/. The site includes helpful information, as well as an instructional video on using the meters.
The meter’s digital screen rotates through two messages prior to either hitting the button to get 15 minutes free or inserting change or a credit card to buy time at the meter. The first screen lists the cash rates for the meter and the number to call to report issues with the meters.
The second alerts the user to the two-hour maximum, gives the instructions on how to get 15 minutes free and lists the credit card rate information. To get the 15 minutes free, press the green “OK” button on the meter and listen for the beep.
Malfunctioning meters can be reported to borough hall at 717-249-4422 and by furnishing the meter number.