With work complete on water mains, Carlisle Borough is turning to repairing the streets damaged during the pipeline replacement project.

Trench repairs will start March 27 in the areas where work on the borough's 2022 Water Main Replacement Project took place.

Borough officials announced on Facebook Wednesday the replacement of 1.9 miles of water mains and service laterals for the project have been completed, with the next step being road reconstruction in the places where installation took place.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich said crews temporarily patched the areas included in the project throughout the winter, but long-term repairs can begin as bituminous concrete suppliers open for the year.

The borough listed the following locations in the order that that trench repairs will occur:

West Pomfret Street from South College Street to South Pitt Street

East Louther Street from North Spring Garden Street to the bridge over LeTort Spring Run

Porter Avenue from East Louther Street to East North Street

West Louther Street from Cedar Street to the Borough line and from North College Street to North West Street

Lincoln Street from Wetzel Avenue to Franklin Street and from North College Street to Factory Street

North West Street from Lincoln Street to B Street

East Mulberry Avenue from North Bedford Street to LeTort Spring Run

Upon the completion of trench repairs, crews will mill and repave these roads in the same sequence, borough officials said. Residents will receive hand-delivered notices in the upcoming days and "No Parking" signs will be posted prior to the work.

Malarich estimated that the entirety of the project will be completed by early June.

Work on Carlisle's 2022 Water Main Replacement Project began in October and the project costs approximately $5 million to complete. It is part of an ongoing initiative outlined in the borough's water master plan, which outlines the replacement of one to two miles of the borough’s 62 miles of water main per year.

In addition to the replacement of 2-inch to 12-inch cast iron water main with stronger 6-inch to 12-inch ductile iron water main, the project also involved the installation of new water valves, hydrants, air release valves and service laterals from the new mainline up to and including curb stops. Crews also replaced curbs and sidewalk sections that were affected by the pipeline work.

Malarich said design work is underway for next year’s pipeline project to replace water transmission mains between Carlisle’s Water Treatment Plant at the bottom of Longs Gap Road in North Middleton Township to Carlisle’s two finished water reservoir tanks at the top of Longs Gap Road. The cost of this project will likely total about $3.6 million, he said.

