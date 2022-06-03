Carlisle Thrives: Summerfair to return to Carlisle in 45th year celebration, debut restructured event

Members of Swan Song cheer as they cross the finish line in the four-person boat races Thursday afternoon during the Summerfair Anything Floats & Tube Races at Children’s Lake, Boiling Springs in 2019.
Nehemiah Childs, 6, tries to get a washer into a cylinder to win peanuts at LeTort Park during the Summerfair Peanut Carnival in 2019.
Jolene Peffer, 8 months, smiles as she competes in the Summerfair Baby Races at Dickinson College in 2019.
Runners take off from the starting line in the 50-meter dash during the 2019 Summerfair Jim Thorpe Track and Field Meet at Ken Millen Stadium at Carlisle High School.
Members of Boy Scout Troop #174, Newville, carry the colors at the start of the Summerfair Opening Ceremonies at Dickinson College in 2019.
Carlisle locals looking for something to do ahead of the Fourth of July holiday can once again add Summerfair to their calendars.
After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local tradition will return with the theme "Carlisle Thrives with Summerfair 45," a celebration of the festival's 45-year history since it was established in 1978.
This year's fair will take place June 25 to July 3.
Summerfair Board Chair David Dukes said the fair provides family-oriented events, many of which are free of charge through sponsors.
Dukes said the events have been known to draw large crowds, hence the two years of pandemic-induced hiatus, however there was never a concern about whether Summerfair would return.
"A lot of the events that we've held previously are back," he said.
This includes the opening ceremony, baby races, peanut carnival and track meet.
The fair this year will also debut a new take on a familiar event: Anything DON'T Float.
Previous festival attendees might remember an event called Anything Floats, a boat race held at the Children's Lake in Boiling Springs. However, due to the possibility of construction at the lake, the Summerfair Board opted to switch to Anything DON'T Float, a derby race that will take place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.
"Even if construction doesn’t happen ... we weren’t sure if logistically we could get all of the permits and everything in place to host Anything Floats at the Children’s Lake this year, so we went forward with an alternative event to replace it," Dukes said.
Anything DON'T Float participants will race homemade two-person vehicles (created without engines or batteries) to a finish line. Up to two people may push the vehicle, but after the starting line, riders may not touch the ground with their feet or any other part of their body.
Helmets with chin straps and closed-toe shoes are required for all riders.
The rules and regulations as well as the required insurance waiver for participating in event, along with other event registration forms are available online at Summerfair's website.
Dukes said he's looking forward to this year's craft show, something he believes board members have worked to make "bigger and better" compared to years past.
He believes Summerfair brings positivity and unity to the Carlisle community.
"[It] gets people out, gets people interacting and gives them exposure to the downtown," he said. "Maybe it brings some people from outside the community into Carlisle that experience Carlisle maybe for the first time, [and] it gives families something to do during the summertime together.”
