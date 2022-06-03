 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Carlisle

Carlisle Thrives: Summerfair to return to Carlisle in 45th year celebration, debut restructured event

  • 0

Carlisle locals looking for something to do ahead of the Fourth of July holiday can once again add Summerfair to their calendars.

After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local tradition will return with the theme "Carlisle Thrives with Summerfair 45," a celebration of the festival's 45-year history since it was established in 1978.

This year's fair will take place June 25 to July 3.

People are also reading…

Summerfair Board Chair David Dukes said the fair provides family-oriented events, many of which are free of charge through sponsors.

Dukes said the events have been known to draw large crowds, hence the two years of pandemic-induced hiatus, however there was never a concern about whether Summerfair would return.

"A lot of the events that we've held previously are back," he said. 

This includes the opening ceremony, baby races, peanut carnival and track meet.

The fair this year will also debut a new take on a familiar event: Anything DON'T Float.

Previous festival attendees might remember an event called Anything Floats, a boat race held at the Children's Lake in Boiling Springs. However, due to the possibility of construction at the lake, the Summerfair Board opted to switch to Anything DON'T Float, a derby race that will take place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. 

"Even if construction doesn’t happen ... we weren’t sure if logistically we could get all of the permits and everything in place to host Anything Floats at the Children’s Lake this year, so we went forward with an alternative event to replace it," Dukes said.

Anything DON'T Float participants will race homemade two-person vehicles (created without engines or batteries) to a finish line. Up to two people may push the vehicle, but after the starting line, riders may not touch the ground with their feet or any other part of their body.

Helmets with chin straps and closed-toe shoes are required for all riders.

The rules and regulations as well as the required insurance waiver for participating in event, along with other event registration forms are available online at Summerfair's website. 

Dukes said he's looking forward to this year's craft show, something he believes board members have worked to make "bigger and better" compared to years past.

He believes Summerfair brings positivity and unity to the Carlisle community.

"[It] gets people out, gets people interacting and gives them exposure to the downtown," he said. "Maybe it brings some people from outside the community into Carlisle that experience Carlisle maybe for the first time, [and] it gives families something to do during the summertime together.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian students turn Russian missile fragments into works of art for charity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News