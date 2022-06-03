Carlisle Thrives: Summerfair to return to Carlisle in 45th year celebration, debut restructured event

Carlisle locals looking for something to do ahead of the Fourth of July holiday can once again add Summerfair to their calendars.

After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local tradition will return with the theme "Carlisle Thrives with Summerfair 45," a celebration of the festival's 45-year history since it was established in 1978.

This year's fair will take place June 25 to July 3.

Schedule of events: Here is a schedule of events for Carlisle Summerfair. Those labeled with an asterix will involve a cost. Thursday June 23 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Rotary Roast Beef Dinner (Lamberton Middle School, 777 S. Hanover St.)* Donation $10/dinner to Rotary required

​Saturday June 25 7 a.m.: Sertoma Club Breakfast (311 E. North St.)*

8 a.m.: Lions Club Golf Outing (Eagles Crossing Golf Course, 501 Conodoguinet Ave.)* Participate in the 6th Annual Golf Outing “Scramble” at the Eagles Crossing Golf Club Put on by the annual Western Cumberland County Project Fund represented by the Lions Club. Register between 7-7:45 a.m., shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. $70 per person/$280 per foursome.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Craft show with food trucks (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)

9 a.m.: Around the Town Bike Ride (Allison Hall Parking Lot, 99 Mooreland Ave.) Must wear helmets and sign waiver

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Children's art activity (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.: Carlisle Town Band, (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)

1 p.m.: Baby races No walking babies

2 p.m.-3 p.m.: Thomas Cassell Bluegrass (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)

5:45 p.m.: Opening ceremonies (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College)

6 p.m.: Summerfair Concert; Cheap Sneakers, Farm Show milkshakes and food trucks (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College) Rain site: ATS Auditorium, 460 W. Louther St.

​Sunday June 26 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Free community day, Trout Gallery (Weiss Center for the Arts, 240 W. High St.)

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Free summer artist series: Seldom Said No (bluegrass) (Thornwald Amphitheatre, 350 Walnut Bottom Road) Monday June 27 5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Free open pool night (Boiling Springs Pool, 2 Mountain Road, Boiling Springs)

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Free historic Carlisle walking tour Attendees should meet at the East South Street entrance to the Old Graveyard. Street parking available along East South Street, South Bedford Street, and South Hanover Street Learn about several people interred in the Old Graveyard who have a direct connection to the Whiskey Rebellion that occurred in western Pennsylvania.

Tuesday June 28 6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Jim Thorpe Track & Field Meet (Ken Millen Field, Carlisle High School) Free preregistration required: www.carlislePA.org/register

Wednesday June 29 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Free Peanut + Kids Carnival (LeTort Park, 260 E. Pomfret St.) Ages 3- 10

7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Free talk: Remembering Agnes: Discussion of flooding of June 1972 (Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt St., Carlisle) Thursday June 30 5:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m.: Girls Youth Softball Game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)

7:00 p.m.: All Star softball game (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway) Friday July 1 5:45 p.m.: Rain date softball games (Dickinson Park, 1240 Ritner Highway)

6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Free children's fishing derby (LeTort Park, 260 E. Pomfret St.) Ages 4-12 On site registration starts at 5 p.m.

Saturday July 2 8 a.m.: Free 5K Run (Mooreland Avenue, Dickinson College) Must pre-register by June 24 Check-in for the race between 7 and 8 a.m.

9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Free mini-golf tournament (Carlisle Sports Emporium, 29 S. Middlesex Road, Carlisle.)

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Free family photo scavenger hunt (YMCA 311 S. West St.)

5 p.m.: Anything DON'T Float (Carlisle Fairgrounds) Sunday July 3 5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Free open pool night (Carlisle Community Pool, 1236 Franklin St.)

8 p.m.: Harrisburg Symphony (John Dickinson Campus, Dickinson College) Rain/heat site ATS Auditorium, 360 W. Louther St.



Summerfair Board Chair David Dukes said the fair provides family-oriented events, many of which are free of charge through sponsors.

Dukes said the events have been known to draw large crowds, hence the two years of pandemic-induced hiatus, however there was never a concern about whether Summerfair would return.

"A lot of the events that we've held previously are back," he said.

This includes the opening ceremony, baby races, peanut carnival and track meet.

The fair this year will also debut a new take on a familiar event: Anything DON'T Float.

Previous festival attendees might remember an event called Anything Floats, a boat race held at the Children's Lake in Boiling Springs. However, due to the possibility of construction at the lake, the Summerfair Board opted to switch to Anything DON'T Float, a derby race that will take place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

"Even if construction doesn’t happen ... we weren’t sure if logistically we could get all of the permits and everything in place to host Anything Floats at the Children’s Lake this year, so we went forward with an alternative event to replace it," Dukes said.

Anything DON'T Float participants will race homemade two-person vehicles (created without engines or batteries) to a finish line. Up to two people may push the vehicle, but after the starting line, riders may not touch the ground with their feet or any other part of their body.

Helmets with chin straps and closed-toe shoes are required for all riders.

The rules and regulations as well as the required insurance waiver for participating in event, along with other event registration forms are available online at Summerfair's website.

Dukes said he's looking forward to this year's craft show, something he believes board members have worked to make "bigger and better" compared to years past.

He believes Summerfair brings positivity and unity to the Carlisle community.

"[It] gets people out, gets people interacting and gives them exposure to the downtown," he said. "Maybe it brings some people from outside the community into Carlisle that experience Carlisle maybe for the first time, [and] it gives families something to do during the summertime together.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

