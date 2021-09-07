Carlisle Theatre to require masks, implement social distancing for upcoming events

Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center announced Monday that masks will be required for its patrons, regardless of vaccination status, at upcoming events.

In a Facebook post, theater staff said the change was made due to the delta variant and breakthrough cases among those with the vaccination. All staff will also wear masks.

The staff is also introducing social distancing for events by reducing capacity to 50% where possible.

Masks will need to be worn at all times for concerts where social distancing is not possible. Tickets for live theater and smaller events will be sold to maximize social distancing. Masks are to be worn when seated near other guests.

The theater is also asking that those who have a fever or who are experiencing COVID-related symptoms stay home. The theater will work with those patrons to exchange those tickets for another date or future event.

Those who have purchased tickets but are no longer comfortable attending a performance should contact the theater to work out an exchange for another date or for a future concert or production.

The theater is not requiring proof of vaccination.

"We understand that individual risk tolerances vary and for that reason we are making our best efforts to balance individual preferences while still adhering to current CDC guidelines. As CDC guidelines change, we too shall re-evaluate our policies in accordance," the theater said.

