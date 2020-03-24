Carlisle Theatre closes through April, turns to virtual arts

“This is a wonderful chance for young people to step past being only the viewers of others films and media and to become the makers themselves," Whipple said.

This program is free to enter, and donations to the administrative costs of this program are welcomed at charity.gofundme.com/2-minute-movies.

More program details and entry information is available at http://carlisletheatre.org/films/two-minute-movies/.

Players on High, the live theatre branch of the center, is planning virtual readings of short plays for the whole family and live readings of children's books with lessons to discuss at home.

Also, young children will be able to grow their love for music through household items with a virtual introduction to music/creative dramatics with CRPAC resident musical director Michelle Trefren.

“We have other excellent surprises to showcase any and all local musicians, singers, artists and performers who are using their time at home to work creatively. This time of isolation for our safety doesn't have to be lonely and boring," said artistic director Ashley Shade.

