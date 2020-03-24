Carlisle Theatre closes through April, turns to virtual arts

Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday that it plans to remain closed through April 30, but plans to offer "virtual engagement" programs including a two-minute movie program.
The closure affects both the theatre and its box office.
New dates for programs and events at the Carlisle Theatre will be communicated to ticket holders directly and via multiple communications channels when they are rescheduled.
But, as its marquee declares, "art is not canceled."
Program staff at the theatre will turn their attention toward activities that will engage, teach and celebrate the arts while people remain at home.
The first virtual engagement program is directed toward children 17 and under, and is titled “Two Minute Movies.” This program encourages all entrants to create movies of no more than two minutes in length. A free screening of all approved entries is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26 during the evening of Carlisle’s Harvest of the Arts.
Awards will be presented by age category, and award sponsors are welcomed. Interested sponsors can contact staff@carlisletheatre.org.
Guest judges are educators Robb Bomboy and Rand Whipple of Box of Light Studio, and actor/filmmaker David Vincent Bobb.
“This is a wonderful chance for young people to step past being only the viewers of others films and media and to become the makers themselves," Whipple said.
This program is free to enter, and donations to the administrative costs of this program are welcomed at charity.gofundme.com/2-minute-movies.
More program details and entry information is available at http://carlisletheatre.org/films/two-minute-movies/.
Players on High, the live theatre branch of the center, is planning virtual readings of short plays for the whole family and live readings of children's books with lessons to discuss at home.
Also, young children will be able to grow their love for music through household items with a virtual introduction to music/creative dramatics with CRPAC resident musical director Michelle Trefren.
“We have other excellent surprises to showcase any and all local musicians, singers, artists and performers who are using their time at home to work creatively. This time of isolation for our safety doesn't have to be lonely and boring," said artistic director Ashley Shade.
2019-nCoV-IsolationVsQuarantine.pdf
2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf
Coronavirus.pdf
Coronavirus Spread Infographic.pdf
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.