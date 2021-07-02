Carlisle Theatre announces new shows, post-pandemic plans

That has prompted the theater to spend time during the pandemic working to reach other demographics. The effort will continue as the theater brings in performers or announces plays or musicals for its upcoming season.

“Some of this new stuff is really going to hopefully get a greater variety of people in the door, especially that age range that we’re missing out on,” Byerts said.

Byerts said the Carlisle Theatre is always conscious of what audiences want to see, as well as what could be offered that would be a new experience, including shows or concerts that inspire young people to go into the arts because they represent different communities.

“What do we need to show our patrons? What do the patrons want and also what do the patrons not know they want yet? Sometimes you don’t know until you have the opportunity to experience it,” she said.

Even during the whirlwind of reopening, Byerts knows the theater could have been in a different position if it weren’t for the support of its patrons and a well-timed anniversary.

Patrons continued to support the theater even when it was dark. They came through by dropping donations through the mail slots and by rounding up the costs of their tickets once tickets were again on sale.