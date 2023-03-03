On street parking is temporarily permitted along the west side of Fairground Avenue in Carlisle from West Penn Street north to the railroad tracks.

The Carlisle Borough Council approved a resolution during their workshop meeting Wednesday evening lifting the limitation against parking at all times in the area.

This resolution will remain in effect for a maximum of 90 days since its enactment on March 1.

Borough officials will monitor on street parking in the area to determine the effect of the lifted restrictions on safe vehicle travel along Fairground Avenue and the number of vehicles using the on street parking spaces in that area, the resolution said.

Susan Armstrong, Carlisle's borough manager, said staff have been instructed to remove the existing no parking signs in the area and install appropriate signage as soon as the schedule allows.

The resolution said the council could make the change permanent through the enactment of an ordinance.