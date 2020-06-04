Carlisle takes steps to open outdoor seating, parks and parking spaces for businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As downtown Carlisle restaurants get ready for limited reopenings Friday, Carlisle Borough Council took measures to give them more flexibility for outdoor seating.

On May 27, the Wolf administration changed some guidelines for dining in the yellow phase, allowing outdoor dining beginning June 5. For these businesses, the guidelines say indoor areas must be closed to customers except for thru-traffic and customers must be seated at a table.

Cumberland County is currently in the yellow phase.

The council waived the permit fee for business looking to use their sidewalks as an extension of their business. Businesses are also allowed to use adjacent sidewalk areas if they have the approval of neighboring property and business owners.

Businesses have been given until the close of business on June 19 to submit applications for sidewalk use, a sketch of the planned use and a certificate of liability insurance. Businesses are expected to practice COVID-19 prevention measures as outlined by the state.

Parking will remain free at meters downtown and at the Pomfret Street Parking Garage. Bagged parking spaces will still be available for businesses offering curbside services, but the council noted that parking supply and demand will be monitored on a weekly basis and modified as necessary.