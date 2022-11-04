Carlisle Taco Bell reopens after monthslong demolition, reconstruction process

Thursday marked a long-awaited day for Carlislians — after months of construction, Taco Bell reopened its doors on East High Street.

The fast-food restaurant held a soft opening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and began operation under regular hours Friday.

These hours are 8 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Taco Bell had been closed in Carlisle since mid-April to allow for the original building to be demolished and replaced with an updated, modernized building that better accommodates drive-thru traffic.

Carlisle Borough Council first considered plans for this process in 2018 and approved the project in November that year.