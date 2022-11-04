 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Carlisle Taco Bell reopens after months-long demolition, reconstruction process

  • 0

You won't find these crazy fast food items outside of the good ol' US of A! For this list, we’ll be looking at fast food dishes that can only be found in the United States.

Thursday marked a long-awaited day for Carlislians everywhere — after months of ongoing construction, Taco Bell reopened its doors on East High Street.

The fast-food restaurant held a soft opening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and began operation under regular hours Friday.

These hours are 8 a.m. to midnight from Sunday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Taco Bell had been closed in Carlisle since mid-April to allow for the original building to be demolished and replaced with an updated, modernized building that better accommodates drive-thru traffic. 

Carlisle's Borough Council first considered plans for this process in 2018 and approved the project in November that year.

People are also reading…

Taco Bell Reopening 2

Taco Bell in Carlisle held a soft opening Thursday to debut its new building, which accommodates drive-thru traffic.
Taco Bell Reopening 1

The newly renovated Taco Bell is located at 401 E. High St. in Carlisle.
Taco Bell Demolition

Taco Bell in Carlisle closed for construction in April and a June photo shows what the lot looked like after the demolition process.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how fish navigate and keep themselves steady in currents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News