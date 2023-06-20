For the Carlisle area, this week means the start of two noteworthy seasons: summer and Carlisle Summerfair.

This year's procession of daily community-focused festivities will run from Friday to July 2.

Summerfair has taken place in Carlisle annually around the Fourth of July since 1977, with the exception of two years of COVID-19-related cancellations.

Now in year 46, Carlisle Summerfair board members are encouraging community members to "be in the mix" with a medley of new and returning events.

"Summerfair has a lot of the same popular key events that we hold year to year," Board President Kelsey Paul said. "We like to hold the events the community looks forward to, with adding new events to try to hit many members of the community and highlight special events going on already in the community."

Returning events include a free ice cream social, the Jim Thorpe Track and Field meet and the Peanut Carnival.

New this year will be a Community Picnic and Music Festival at North Middleton Park featuring free picnic food, cornhole and live music provided by local artists, Paul said.

"Every year, Summerfair has new events added," she said. "We look at attendance and event popularity to adjust our schedule as necessary year to year if some aren’t worth holding or didn’t work out. Events that are removed may return in a future year, it all depends on construction projects and locations of events."

Events that won't be on the agenda this year include Anything Floats, a boat race previously held at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs. Children's Lake was closed and drained last fall for a rehabilitation project that includes the construction of a new dam and retaining wall, and upgrade of the boat launch and fishing area, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Paul said the Around the Town Bike Ride is also taking a year off and Carlisle Borough announced the cancellation of its annual Stars Burst Over Carlisle firework show, which is usually scheduled around the Fourth of July, earlier this month.

Another change community members might notice at this year's Summerfair relates to Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra's annual concert, which now bears June Shomaker's name. Shomaker performed as a celloist with the orchestra for more than 30 years and organized the concert at Summerfair each year before her death in May.

"I am looking forward to opening ceremonies, the new Music Fest and Community Picnic and the Peanut Carnival," Paul said. "It’s great to see everyone come out to help us kick off Summerfair each year. We have the free ice cream, so you can’t beat that, and live music."

She said Summerfair T-shirts will also be available for $10 each at Opening Ceremonies, the Craft Fair and the symphony's performance.

"Summerfair benefits the community as a whole because it is an opportunity for all members of the community to come together to participate or enjoy events in their backyards, most no cost," Paul said. "Our events range for all ages and incorporate a lot of family functions. We try to offer many events that everyone can enjoy."

A schedule of Summerfair's events is available below with updates and event changes to be announced on the organization's Facebook page. Questions can be sent via Facebook or email at carlislesummerfairstaff@gmail.com.

Friday, June 23

5 p.m.: Free Ice Cream Social (Dickinson College at 235 W. High St.)

5:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies (Dickinson College)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Summerfair Concert - Cheap Sneakers (Dickinson College, Rain Site: A.T. Schlecter Auditorium at 360 W. Louther St.)

8:30 p.m.: Outdoor Movie - "Minions: The Rise of Gru" (Alumni Commons at 255 W. Louther St.)

Carlisle Area Sertoma event As part of Summerfair, Carlisle Area Sertoma will host a pancake breakfast and free electronics and scrap metal recycling event at its location at 311 E. North St., Carlisle, Saturday. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and eggs. Tickets are available at the door and cost $7 per adult, while children 5 and younger eat for free. The club is partnering with Bountiful Blessings/Heavenly Haulers for the recycling effort that will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. While the group will not accept tube televisions or projector televisions, residents are able to bring air conditioners, auto parts, plumbing fixtures, electric wires, metal lawn furniture, aluminum cans, appliances, computers, electronics and anything metal. For larger scrap items, call 717-790-2620 to schedule a pick-up or drop-off.

Saturday, June 24

8 a.m.: Western Cumberland County Lions Club Golf Tournament (Eagles Crossing at 501 Conodoguinet Ave., in-person registration from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.)*

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Sertoma Club Pancake/Sausage Breakfast + Appliance/Electronics Collection (311 E. North St., donation/ticket price $7 required, free for children under age 5)

9 a.m. to noon: Children's Art + Activities (Dickinson College)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Craft Show with Food Trucks (Dickinson College)

10 a.m.: Baby Races (Dickinson College)

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Ruta Beggars (Bluegrass at Dickinson College)

Noon to 1 p.m.: Carlisle Town Band (Dickinson College)

1 p.m.: Gallery Open House: By the Book - Amy June Bates (Carlisle Arts Learning Center at 38 W. Pomfret St.)

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Swing Dancing (Green Door at 14 E. North St.)

8:30 p.m.: Rain date - Outdoor Movie

Sunday, June 25

Noon to 5 p.m.: Community Picnic/Music Festival (North Middleton Park at 1701 Waggoners Gap Road)

Noon to 1 p.m.: Kevin Neidig (Folkgrass at North Middleton Park)

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Vincent Yarnell (Indie Folk, Rock and Americana at North Middleton Park)

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Colby Dove (Acoustic Rock at North Middleton Park)

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Summer Artist Series Concert - Soup Kitchen (Rock at Thornwald Park Ampitheatre at 350 Walnut Bottom Road)

Monday, June 26

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Boiling Springs Open Pool Night (2 Mountain Road in Boiling Springs)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Intro to Pickleball (Ages 17 and under at LeTort Park at 260 E. Pomfret St.)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Three-point Basketball Contest (Ages 10-13 at Memorial Park at 149 W. Penn St., in-person registration at 5 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 27

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Jim Thorpe Track & Field Meet (Ken Millen Field at Carlisle High School, pre-registration required by June 25)*

Wednesday, June 28

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Intro to Pickleball (Ages 18+, Letort Park)

6:30 p.m.: Intro to Disc Golf (Spring Meadows Park at 640 West 1st St. in Boiling Springs, meet at front lot)

Thursday, June 29

10 a.m. to noon: Peanut Carnival (Ages 3-10 at LeTort Park)

5:45 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.: Girls Youth Softball Game (Dickinson Park at 1240 Ritner Highway)

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Community Softball Game (Dickinson Park)

Friday, June 30

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Cumberland County Public Safety Fair (1 Public Safety Drive)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Carlisle Community Pool Open Swim (1236 Franklin St.)

5:45 p.m.: Rain date - Softball Games

Saturday, July 1

8:30 a.m.: 5k Walk/Run (Moorland Avenue at Dickinson College, pre-registration required by June 24, bib pickup dates available online)*

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Children's Fishing Derby (LeTort Park, on-site registration 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.)

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Mini-Golf Event (Carlisle Sports Emporium at 29 S. Middlesex Road)

9 a.m. to noon: YBAC Trout Nursery Tours (Yellow Breeches Anglers + Conservation Association at 395 Martin Road in Boiling Springs)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Table Tennis Tournament (Ages 8+ at Stuart Community Center at 415 Franklin Street, pre-registration required by June 30)*

10 a.m. to noon: Family Photo Scavenger Hunt (Meet at the Carlisle Family YMCA at 311 S. West St.)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: 18th Century Tape Weaving/Greenwood Working Presentation (Cumberland County Historical Society Pocket Park at 21 N. Pitt St.)

Sunday, July 2

2 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Community Day at the Trout Gallery (Weiss Center for the Arts at 240 West High St.)

8 p.m.: June Shomaker Summerfair Concert - Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra (Dickinson College, Rain/excessive heat site at A.T. Schlecter Auditorium)

*Registration information is available online.

Photos: 2022 Carlisle Summerfair Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra at Dickinson College