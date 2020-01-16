Carlisle students take creative approach to King's vision

“It allows the students to understand their impact on their community,” he said.

Different grade levels grasp King’s vision according to their understanding at their age-level and projects like these help the students to begin to “embed” King’s ideals at an early age, Carmichael said.

“It allows them to develop a level of acceptance and allows them to be open to all people regardless of the differences they may have,” he said.

In addition to individual projects, teachers or principals could opt to work on collaborative or buildingwide projects.

That’s the track Hamilton Elementary took. Todd Kilmer, literacy coach at Hamilton, said students in grades 2, 4 and 5 participated in a project in which they were paired up with someone they normally weren’t friends with. The students then talked about their differences and similarities, which they then depicted in a chart or poster. Some also wrote essays.

The first grade then made a mural with cut-outs depicting pairs of students that included QR codes that could be scanned to connect to the students’ projects.

“It was a great way to get them talking and to use some technology,” he said.