Carlisle students charged in separate fights last week

Several juveniles face charges in juvenile court after two separate fights last week.

Carlisle Police Sgt. Joshua Bucher said Friday that police first responded to a fight Monday morning at Carlisle High School. Police said they were called after the fight had happened and charged two students with disorderly conduct at the school's request.

Bucher referred all further questions about the incident to the school district. Last week, Carlisle Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said the "district does not have any information to share."

After the Monday morning incident, another fight took lace Monday afternoon where Bucher said a large group of juveniles congregated at Lindner Park in the 600 block of West Louther Street, near the high school.

Bucher said several officers were in the area, and numerous juveniles began fighting while police were present.

Nine juveniles were identified and arrested on a range of charges, including disorderly conduct (engaging in fighting), simple assault mutual fray and obstructing the administration of law - Bucher said one student attempted to trip a police officer as they were attempting to apprehend someone.

Charges will be filed through juvenile probation, and police aren't releasing any further details or names since those involved are minors.

