Carlisle street improvement work starts this week

Carlisle Borough will start the milling and paving phase of its annual street improvement project beginning Wednesday.

The following streets will be milled and paved:

D Street between Waggoner's Gap & Pitt

E Street between College & Franklin

West Street between G & K

Microsurfacing is set to begin on either Friday, Sept. 4 or Tuesday, Sept. 8. The following roads will be microsurfaced:

Forbes Drive – Dunbar to Meeting House

Croghan Drive – Forbes to South End

Donegal Drive – All

Shannon Lane – All

Stewart Drive – Forbes to Cul de sac

Sussex Drive – Ascot to Meeting House

Microsurfacing is an application of a liquid asphalt/stone aggregate mixture coating over the road to extend its useful life, according to the borough website.

Residents should watch for no parking signs to be posted in the area before the work begins.