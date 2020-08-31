Carlisle street improvement work starts this week

Carlisle Borough will start the milling and paving phase of its annual street improvement project beginning Wednesday.
The following streets will be milled and paved:
- D Street between Waggoner's Gap & Pitt
- E Street between College & Franklin
- West Street between G & K
Microsurfacing is set to begin on either Friday, Sept. 4 or Tuesday, Sept. 8. The following roads will be microsurfaced:
- Forbes Drive – Dunbar to Meeting House
- Croghan Drive – Forbes to South End
- Donegal Drive – All
- Shannon Lane – All
- Stewart Drive – Forbes to Cul de sac
- Sussex Drive – Ascot to Meeting House
Microsurfacing is an application of a liquid asphalt/stone aggregate mixture coating over the road to extend its useful life, according to the borough website.
Residents should watch for no parking signs to be posted in the area before the work begins.
Dry milling involves the mechanical removal of the top 1 1/2 to 2 inches of existing road surface to remove unsound material and to facilitate surface drainage. After the milling occurs, crews will repave those sections of roads. The millings are also reused in various construction projects for the borough.
In a separate project, milling and paving will resume on East South Street from Hanover to East Street on Sept. 7. No parking signs will be placed prior to the start of the work.
For up-to-date information on this and other road projects in the Borough, visit our website: https://www.carlislepa.org/residents/road_work_projects/current_projects.php
