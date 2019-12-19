Carlisle Springs Road will be closed intermittently Friday as contractors perform rock blasting at the site of the future Homewood Suites Hotel.
Carlisle Borough announced the closings via social media, noting that several blasts would occur during the day and the road will be closed for a few minutes for each blast.
You have free articles remaining.
The hotel is the first structure to break ground at the former industrial site. IAC closed in 2008, leading to the loss of 350 jobs.
The 95-room hotel will feature apartment-style living for hotel guests. Homewood Suites offers a full kitchen and separate living spaces. The hotel will also feature an indoor pool, free Wi-Fi and a 24-hour fitness center.