Carlisle signs new union contract with police

Carlisle’s police force has a new collective bargaining agreement, as borough officials signed a four-year deal with the Carlisle Borough Police Association Thursday night.

Both borough administrators and the officers’ union said they were glad to come to an agreement without going to arbitration, as opposed to the previous contract which had to be arbitrated by a third party after a deadlock between the borough and its police.

“I think both parties walked away feeling that it was a win-win,” Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said of the new contract.

“We’re very happy to be able to get it done, especially without going to arbitration,” said Cpl. Dave Rogers, president of the Carlisle Borough Police Association.

The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, and lasts through Dec. 31, 2023.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While six weeks past due, the agreement was on a much improved schedule to the prior one, which was written for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2016, but didn’t get signed until Oct. 16, 2018.

The key deal in the contract was for officers to exchange slightly higher annual pay raises in return for shouldering a higher portion of rising health care costs, Rogers said.