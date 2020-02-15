Carlisle signs new union contract with police

Carlisle’s police force has a new collective bargaining agreement, as borough officials signed a four-year deal with the Carlisle Borough Police Association Thursday night.
Both borough administrators and the officers’ union said they were glad to come to an agreement without going to arbitration, as opposed to the previous contract which had to be arbitrated by a third party after a deadlock between the borough and its police.
“I think both parties walked away feeling that it was a win-win,” Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said of the new contract.
“We’re very happy to be able to get it done, especially without going to arbitration,” said Cpl. Dave Rogers, president of the Carlisle Borough Police Association.
The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, and lasts through Dec. 31, 2023.
While six weeks past due, the agreement was on a much improved schedule to the prior one, which was written for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2016, but didn’t get signed until Oct. 16, 2018.
The key deal in the contract was for officers to exchange slightly higher annual pay raises in return for shouldering a higher portion of rising health care costs, Rogers said.
The agreement guarantees raises of 3% annually through 2023, whereas the past agreement saw two years with 2.5% adjustments.
But while the old contract required officers to pay for 20% of any health premium increases above 2018 insurance rates, the new contract will see officers pay 25% of any increase above the 2018 baseline.
Other negotiated matters include perks such as increasing the annual uniform allowance for officers’ new duty clothing and gear from $850 to $1,000.
The Carlisle Borough Police Association represents all of the borough’s sworn officers with the exception of Chief Taro Landis and Lt. Steve Latshaw.
The Carlisle Police Department is budgeted at just over $4.1 million in expenditures for 2020, of which 88% is personnel costs, according to the borough budget.
