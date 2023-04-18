Business at Palmer's Sneakers and Apparel in Carlisle is starting on the right foot with the launch of a partnership with Dickinson College just months after opening.

The partnership will allow the business at 5 E. High St. to sell Dickinson apparel and merchandise and to host pop-up shops on campus.

Under the contract, both entities will receive a portion of the proceeds from each sale, said Wayne Palmer, who co-owns Palmer's Sneakers and Apparel with his cousin, Delonte Palmer.

The shop features sneakers and vintage apparel and opened for business in February.

Wayne Palmer said Dickinson Assistant Chief of Staff Jennifer Love reached out to the Downtown Carlisle Association in search of a business to form a partnership.

"Dickinson has always been invested in the Carlisle community and the success of local businesses," Love said. "A vibrant downtown enhances the experiences of our entire campus community as well as local residents."

For Palmer's Sneakers and Apparel, Wayne Palmer believes "the timing was right."

"What made me want to pursue this partnership, the biggest thing is that my whole life Dickinson has been at the core of our community," he said. "They've been interwoven in the fabric of the town of Carlisle. I have family members that went to school at Dickinson, who work at Dickinson, my dad is actually right now he's a retired driver for Dickinson. ... I actually had a job at Dickinson as a teenager, a summer job working in the HUB (Holland Union Building)."

Dickinson merchandise for sale at Palmer's Sneakers and Apparel includes hats, T-shirts, lanyards, wind breakers, hoodies and more, Palmer said.

He said the business is in the process of planning some pop-up shops on Dickinson's campus with one scheduled to take place May 5 in the Holland Union Building starting at 10 a.m.

The contract began April 10 and will extend until either organization chooses to terminate it.

Palmer said the partnership will offer Dickinson students space to get away from campus and into the community, a notion Love shared.

"While this may not be the first time in our 240-year history to partner with a local business, we are excited to be working with Palmer’s Sneakers and Apparel, providing another venue for community members to purchase Dickinson gear while also bringing students to downtown," she said.

Photos: Palmers Sneaks becomes a Dickinson College Apparel retailer

Photos: Palmer's Sneakers and Apparel