The Partnership for Better Health and Carlisle United Methodist Church are working with local resettlement agencies to hold an information session about Welcome Corps., a new service announced by the U.S. federal government in January for volunteers to help welcome refugees seeking safety and freedom.

The session will take place at Carlisle United Methodist Church at 333 S. Spring Garden St. at 5 p.m. Tuesday with goals of recruiting volunteers and guiding them with planning to assist refugees with tasks like finding housing, securing jobs and getting involved in the community, the Partnership for Better Health said in a news release Friday.

Becca Raley, executive director of the Partnership for Better Health, said Carlisle has a “long tradition of being a welcoming community,” taking in Vietnamese families in the 1970s and 1980s and families from Afghanistan and Ukraine in more recent years.

“Whether they first arrived generations ago or just this year, our community is home to people from around the world,” she said. “The strength of our nonprofits, faith-based organizations, schools and robust employment sector make us uniquely well suited to build on our welcoming tradition.”

