Carlisle seeks volunteers to serve on its truth and reconciliation commission

Carlisle Borough is looking for volunteers to serve on its newly formed truth and reconciliation commission.

The council passed a resolution creating the commission on March 11.

The commission was formed with the goal of improving racial justice and racial equity within the scope and jurisdiction of Carlisle Borough Council.

Volunteers to the independent, nonpartisan commission do not have to be residents of the borough, although the majority of commission members will be borough residents. The commission will also include, but not be limited to, people representing communities affected by racism.

Letters and resumes received as applications will be reviewed by the Employee Relations and Community Participation Committee. Candidates will be interviewed and those chosen to be on the commission will be recommended to the borough council for appointment.

Volunteers would be appointed for a term expiring on Dec. 31, 2022.

Letters and resumes should be mailed to Jeff Stuby, ERCP chairman, Borough of Carlisle, 53 W. South St., Carlisle, PA 17013 or emailed to jstuby@carlislepa.org.

