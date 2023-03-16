As the Carlisle Borough works to develop its first ever strategic plan, officials are seeking input from the community.

Three upcoming public outreach sessions will allow residents to provide feedback and offer comments to aid in the creation of the plan, which aims to address the long-term missions, visions, goals and strategies in the community, borough officials said in a news release Thursday.

The sessions will take place as follows:

March 22 at from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Stuart Community Center (415 Franklin St.)

March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Stuart Community Center

March 23 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Bosler Memorial Library (158 W. High St.)

Anyone who is unable to attend the outreach sessions will have the opportunity to complete an online survey on Engage Carlisle, the borough's community engagement platform, beginning March 24.

"This first ever strategic plan for Carlisle will be a guiding document for our community," Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz said. "Whether at the in-person sessions or online, our fellow residents’ input is vital because it will help form the building blocks of the future of our borough."

The borough contracted with planning consultant Raftelis in August to help facility a community-informed strategic planning process, with the goal of developing a plan to help guide borough activities in the coming years, the news release said.

That process began with Raftelis working with the borough council, management and staff, who had the chance to submit confidential surveys providing input about strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in the community. The survey also helped examine potential mission and values statements, the news release said.

Raftelis also met with council members to examine initiatives on the horizon as well as their perspectives in the community and held focus groups with board and commission chairs and the Downtown Carlisle Organization.

Officials said the information gathered was analyzed and summarized and additional data, including demographic data, financial trends, housing and business and workforce information, was also collected. This was presented during a public planning session that took place March 11.

The next step in the planning process includes community involvement, the news release said.