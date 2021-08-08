Carlisle seeks comment on proposed skate park, recreation area along Fairground Avenue

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said DCNR has already extended the three-year grant twice, and this is the third and final extension it can give.

“That puts us on a pretty fast timeline for lots A and D,” Crouse said.

The skate spot is proposed for a 55-foot by 85-foot site near the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks at the southern end of the lot. Skate spots are usually between 1,500 and 3,500 square feet and are the smallest type of skateboarding facility.

A more traditional park is proposed for a 100-foot by 100-foot area between B and C streets. Ideas proposed in the concept plan for the park include play equipment, a walking path, basketball courts, adult fitness equipment and youth playground equipment.

Crouse said it is anticipated that the two lots will eventually be connected with lots B and C that fall between the two ends.

Frederick, Seibert and Associates was hired to do initial concept designs that were required in order for the borough to get extensions on the grant.