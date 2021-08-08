Carlisle seeks comment on proposed skate park, recreation area along Fairground Avenue

A skate spot and recreation area are coming to Fairground Avenue by June 2022.
For now, though, Carlisle borough officials are asking the public what they want to see in the facilities.
Carlisle Auto Industries conveyed two lots on the former Masland/IAC site along Fairground Avenue to the borough to develop for public recreation.
Residents can provide input on the plans for the lots by visiting Engage Carlisle at carlislepa.org/engage. Andrea Crouse, the borough’s director of Parks and Recreation, said there will be additional ways to provide input, and the parks and rec board will reach out to the community near the proposed parks for their thoughts.
“We’ve gotten a lot of public feedback on Facebook, too,” Crouse said. “There were quite a number of comments.”
The comment period will continue through Sept. 15. After that, the borough will consolidate the input from residents into the designs that will be presented to the public.
The borough plans to start construction on the parks in March 2022. The parks must be completed by June 30, 2022, due to requirements associated with the grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that the borough received for the parks.
Borough Manager Susan Armstrong said DCNR has already extended the three-year grant twice, and this is the third and final extension it can give.
“That puts us on a pretty fast timeline for lots A and D,” Crouse said.
The skate spot is proposed for a 55-foot by 85-foot site near the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks at the southern end of the lot. Skate spots are usually between 1,500 and 3,500 square feet and are the smallest type of skateboarding facility.
A more traditional park is proposed for a 100-foot by 100-foot area between B and C streets. Ideas proposed in the concept plan for the park include play equipment, a walking path, basketball courts, adult fitness equipment and youth playground equipment.
Crouse said it is anticipated that the two lots will eventually be connected with lots B and C that fall between the two ends.
Frederick, Seibert and Associates was hired to do initial concept designs that were required in order for the borough to get extensions on the grant.
At its workshop meeting Wednesday, the borough council voted to table a motion that would have awarded a $39,000 contract to FSA for overseeing design, construction drawings and bidding for the project because the council wanted more information on the subcontracting process that FSA plans to use for the skate spot portion of the plans.
The council is expected to take up the contract at its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.