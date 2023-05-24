In a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon, Carlisle Area School District Superintendent Colleen Friend presented information to parents about the district’s potential plans to reconfigure the way K-8 students are educated.

Earlier this month, the district unveiled seven models for the future of K-8 education within the district. Every model proposed the closure of at least one of the district’s seven elementary schools and the reconfiguration of the remaining elementary schools and two middle schools. You can find the details for each plan here.

The need for reconfiguration is based upon the district’s anticipated enrollment growth, which is due to planned significant housing growth on the northern end of the district. As part of her presentation, Friend said that there is the potential for 1,000 new students to enter the district’s boundaries.

At the meeting, Friend reviewed the details of every model, along with the potential pros and cons of each. Friend discussed transportation issues, a high number of school changes, equality between schools, staffing limitations and school maximum capacities as potential cons to some of the models.

Additionally, Friend said that the district hasn’t ruled out “Model Zero,” which would renovate six out of the seven existing elementary schools and wouldn’t require the construction of any new schools.

“Our older buildings would need an extensive amount of work,” she said. “It’s not being thrown out. It’s something to explore.”

Some parents are concerned that the proposed models will weaken the sense of community in their neighborhoods.

“One of the reasons we chose the house we did in Carlisle is because we still had a neighborhood elementary school,” said Karen Barone, the parent of a student at LeTort Elementary School. “We didn’t want our child to go to a conglomerate elementary school.”

“Everybody in the entire school knows his name,” she said.

Along with limiting the growth of class sizes, Friend said that “efficiency and equity” will be focal points for the district throughout the reconfiguration process.

“Making sure that a student at Crestview (Elementary School) receives exactly the same program that a student at Mount Holly (Springs Elementary School) receives,” Friend said.

Some parents don’t believe that those factors are the most important.

“Please do not get caught up in efficiency,” Barone said. “Because sometimes the more expensive option is the better option for our children.”

Friend also said construction on any new building would not take place until the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year, and implementation of the chosen model will not take place until the 2025-26 school year, at the earliest.

A committee of administrators, architects, staff and parents will meet six times over the summer to discuss and eventually decide which model is best for the students. The committee will convene at 8:30 a.m. June 2, 9 a.m. June 26, noon on July 10, 9 a.m. July 31, noon Aug. 14, and noon Aug. 25.

Tuesday’s virtual meeting was the second of four identical presentations made by Friend about the reconfiguration plans. The first was held at Wilson Middle School last Thursday, the third was held at Lamberton Middle School Tuesday night, and the fourth was held virtually Wednesday. Additionally, a recording of one of the virtual meetings will be sent out to parents later this week. Sign up links for each of the meetings can be found on the district website.

Multiple parents during Tuesday’s meeting applauded the district for its transparency and continued communication throughout the reconfiguration process.