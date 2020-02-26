Carlisle school district has $4.85 million in reserve for future Mooreland school project

As of late January, the program review was in the preliminary stages of discussion and data collection. Groundwork was starting on what could develop into a report to the board on options that could shape instruction. The committee could recommend the board close down and consolidate school buildings, redraw attendance areas or reconfigure the grade structure of different schools.

The review process would give board members and administrators a better understanding of district needs, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said last week. “Then we can come back to the table and make a decision on what we want to do [with Mooreland].”

Meanwhile, it would be wasteful to spend millions of dollars before knowing the direction of the elementary education program, Spielbauer said. “We know that something has to happen with Mooreland school. We need to start saving money in preparation.”

In September 2014, the district acquired the former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance building at 540 W. North St. with the intent of converting that building into a maintenance and warehouse facility.