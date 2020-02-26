Carlisle school district has $4.85 million in reserve for future Mooreland school project

Carlisle Area School District has set aside about $4.85 million for a future building project at Mooreland Elementary School.
The school board last week approved the transfer of $166,539 in unspent Capital Projects Fund money from the administration office warehouse conversion project to the Mooreland Elementary School project.
The transfer would increase the amount committed to the school project from $4,687,976 in late June 2019 to an estimated $4,854,515 by the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“That’s $4.8 million that we don’t have to borrow,” said Bruce Clash, chairman of the board’s finance committee. “A project is still years away pending the elementary program review.”
The Sentinel reported in late January that the district had formed a 40-member elementary programming committee as an outgrowth of the goals presented in its latest comprehensive plan.
The group operates as a kind of executive or steering committee that oversees subcommittees or work groups tasked with identifying areas of need in the elementary education program.
Subcommittee members are reviewing curriculum, student-to-teacher ratios and the geographic challenges, barriers and opportunities that go with having seven K-5 elementary schools in attendance areas that stretch from North Middleton Township in the north to Dickinson Township in the south.
As of late January, the program review was in the preliminary stages of discussion and data collection. Groundwork was starting on what could develop into a report to the board on options that could shape instruction. The committee could recommend the board close down and consolidate school buildings, redraw attendance areas or reconfigure the grade structure of different schools.
The review process would give board members and administrators a better understanding of district needs, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said last week. “Then we can come back to the table and make a decision on what we want to do [with Mooreland].”
Meanwhile, it would be wasteful to spend millions of dollars before knowing the direction of the elementary education program, Spielbauer said. “We know that something has to happen with Mooreland school. We need to start saving money in preparation.”
In September 2014, the district acquired the former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance building at 540 W. North St. with the intent of converting that building into a maintenance and warehouse facility.
As a result, the warehouse function at the end of the district administrative building was relocated to the North Street building, freeing up that space for offices. The school board in 2015-16 and 2017-18 allocated a total of $1.2 million toward the project to convert the warehouse space into offices.
That work was completed, leaving the $166,539 in unspent Capital Projects Fund money that the board agreed to transfer last week. By saving money whenever it can, the district is reducing the amount of debt service it would need to incur in principal and interest payments for Mooreland, school board president Paula Bussard said.
Mooreland was built the same year as the Hamilton Elementary School, Bussard said. “We know that there are certain things we are going to have to do.”
In February 2017, The Sentinel reported that, in terms of design, Mooreland is a “carbon copy” of Hamilton, which recently had undergone a $5.54 million renovation and expansion project. That project included a new kitchen and cafeteria, a new classroom wing, a renovated office suite and a more secure building entrance.
The school board in April 2018 approved the installation of four modular classrooms for Mooreland to ease what was then increased enrollment combined with a shortage of instructional space.
After the elementary programming committee submits its report, it could still take years to decide on an option, draw up building plans and prepare bid specifications before construction could be completed on a Mooreland school project, Spielbauer said.
