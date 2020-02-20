Carlisle School Board OKs new elementary marking periods, meal price hikes

Carlisle Area School Board Thursday approved a district calendar for 2020-21 that reduces from four to three the number of marking periods for elementary school students.
The change is intended to enable the district to better time the issuing of report cards with fall and spring parent-teacher conferences scheduled for November and March.
The reduction in marking periods would also allow the district to build in more time at the start of the school year to allow students to acclimate to the new grade level, develop strong relationships with peers and their teacher and to understand procedures before they learn and master reportable standards.
Under the calendar, the first “elementary marking period” for next school year would have 58 days ending on Nov. 13. This would be followed by the second “elementary marking period” also of 58 days, ending on Feb. 26, 2021. The third and final “elementary marking period” would consist of 62 days ending June 3, 2021.
The number of marking periods for middle school and high school students will remain at four for 2020-21. The calendar calls for “secondary marking periods” of 45-47 days each to end on Oct. 28, 2020, Jan. 14, 2021, March 24, 2021, and June 3, 2021.
In other action Thursday, the board approved a 10-cent hike in school lunch prices and a 5-cent hike in breakfast prices for 2020-21.
Student lunch prices will go from $3.10 to $3.20 while adult lunch prices will go from $4.20 to $4.30. Breakfast prices will increase from $1.95 to $2 and from $2.65 to $2.70 respectively. Milk prices at all schools will stay remain at 75 cents.
