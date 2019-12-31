Carlisle Area School Board could vote Thursday on a tentative four-year contract between the teachers’ union and the school district.
The contract is listed as an action item for a special meeting of the board with a recommendation from the negotiations committee. Two other board committees are scheduled to meet starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.
If approved, the contract will cover the term Aug. 16, 2020, to Aug. 15, 2024. No details of the contract were available by press-time. The committee agenda indicates that the contract highlights will be attached to Agenda Manager on the district website at www.carlisleschools.org.
District administrative offices are closed until Thursday morning due to the holiday. Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said Tuesday morning that the administration is finalizing the highlights document, which she said will be posted on Agenda Manager Thursday morning.
The action item reads that the negotiations committee recommends approval of the tentative contract. School board President Paula Bussard deferred comment to Spielbauer.
The Education Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to hear presentations on proposed new course offerings for 2020-21 and on the Best Buddies Class and Club. The Governance Committee is also scheduled to meet to discuss minor revisions to board policies governing curriculum development, the nondiscrimination of students with disabilities and nondiscrimination in employment and contract practices.