Five of the 11 candidates for Carlisle school board seats in the May primary announced they are running together for the five open seats on the board.

Calling themselves "Citizens for Carlisle Schools," the group includes three incumbents - Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash and Jon Tarrant - as well as newcomers Donny Martinez and Joe Shane.

Depending on the ballot, the group will face six other candidates for the seat in the May 16 primary: Colleen Blume, Walt Brown, incumbent Gerald Eby, Dawn Kephart, Heather Leatherman and Al Shine. Everyone but Blume and Shine have cross-filed to appear on both ballots, while the other two will only appear on the ballot for Republican voters.

In their joint statement Monday, the Citizens for Carlisle Schools said they are coordinating their board campaigns in an unusual move for local politics because of the current environment of school board governance. The group said outside groups across the state are motivated by "divisive and often destructive approaches to school board governance" and that this has become "all too frequent in recent years."

The group cites banned books at Central York School District and lawsuits over character development at West Shore School District as examples. The group said they instead want to focus on issues that "positively affect" the classroom and school environment for all children.

“The Carlisle Area School Board heard loud and clear from parents and teachers during its search for a new superintendent and its strategic planning efforts that they were proud of the Carlisle Schools, and they wanted leaders that were student focused, listening to parents, respecting educators, and committed to the community. Citizens for Carlisle Schools will do just that," Bussard said in the news release.