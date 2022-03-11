Carlisle school board begins interview process in superintendent search

Eight applicants have been selected for the first round of interviews for Carlisle Area School District's superintendent, school board president Paula Bussard said Wednesday.

The first round will be conducted over Zoom within the next week or so and will involve the entire board, along with staff members from the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU), she added.

In December, the board hired CCIU to coordinate the search for a permanent replacement for Christina Spielbauer, who stepped down as superintendent on Dec. 31.

The job opening was posted on websites serving such professional organizations as the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. In addition, CCIU sent out an invitation to apply to individuals listed on its contact list of administrators predominantly in Pennsylvania, but also in Delaware and New Jersey.

Eleven individuals submitted applications by the Feb. 25 deadline – of which, the eight were selected following a screening process conducted by the school board working with CCIU staff, Bussard said. “We were very pleased. It was a very qualified pool of applicants.”

She added all but one of the original 11 applicants hail from Pennsylvania. That one individual was from an adjoining state. The pool consists of a mix of sitting superintendents and assistant superintendents, as well as other high-level central office administrators.

Finalists selected from the first round will advance to a second round of interviews in late March-early April. The second round will be conducted in-person – again by the full school board working alongside CCIU staff.

The goal from the beginning of the search is to have a new superintendent hired and in place by July 1 – the first day of the 2022-2023 fiscal year. “That’s our timeframe,” Bussard said. “We’re optimistic about meeting it.”

She added the search was launched early enough so that the successful applicant has ample opportunity to give their current employer plenty of notice.

As part of the selection process, the board reviewed the input from about 100 stakeholders who participated in focus groups conducted in February, Bussard said. These stakeholders included parents, teachers, administrators, students, business and community leaders and community members at-large.

Focus group participants were asked to identify the qualities needed in a superior leader, the strengths and skills the next superintendent needs to demonstrate and the key issues facing the district over the next five years. Focus group input was used to develop a candidate profile and interview questions centered on district needs and challenges.

The board also reviewed input drawn from about 300 responses to an online survey also done in February, Bussard said. That survey asked respondents to rank the qualifications and skills of an effective superintendent, identify the qualities of a superior school leader and to list the challenges, concerns and issues confronting the school district in the immediate near-term.

“It was very insightful,” Bussard said. “It was very helpful to the board to understand what is on the minds of students, parents, teachers, other staff and community leaders. We will share the findings in a summary fashion once we get past the interview process.”

The board wants to keep the findings confidential in order to assess the vision of each applicant, Bussard said. “We want people to do their own independent research and bring their thoughts on what they believe the aspirations of our district should be.”

In December, the board hired veteran educator Patricia Sanker to serve as acting superintendent under a replacement for Spielbauer can be hired and put into office.

