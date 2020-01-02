Carlisle Area School Board Thursday approved a four-year early bird contract that calls for an average annual salary increase of 3.16% for local teachers starting in 2020-21.
The contract was settled more than eight months before the current agreement expires in mid-August. The new contract will cover Aug. 16, 2020, to Aug. 15, 2024.
Resolving the contract early allows the district to focus attention on moving forward with initiatives, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. “The goal was to get it settled so that staff members have a good idea of where they stand and the district could create a positive, collaborative working environment.”
“The talks were really positive,” said Ellie Park, president of the Carlisle Area Education Association. “It was never contentious. It never got heated. We worked through our issues quickly.”
The process began last spring when Spielbauer approached Park about the prospect of negotiating an early settlement. “We both felt like we could settle quickly and get it done,” Park said. She took the proposal to her representative council, which consists of leaders from each district school. That panel voted in favor of pursuing the early agreement.
“A lot of times early bird negotiations can be a great way to go if you don’t have big things on the table,” Park said. The union and the district entered into talks with no expectation of sweeping changes.
The contract the board approved Thursday was the result of five collective bargaining sessions held from Sept. 10 to early December between Spielbauer and Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend and teachers Park and Alexandra Cashman. Park is an English teacher at Carlisle High School; Cashman is a first-grade teacher at Hamilton Elementary School. School board members were not directly involved in the talks.
Instead, after each session, Spielbauer and Friend briefed the board’s negotiations committee. “We got their guidance and direction,” Spielbauer said about the committee that included Board President Paula Bussard and members Gerald Eby and Fred Baldwin.
Baldwin, who did not seek reelection, missed the final session that was held in early December when the school board reorganized, Spielbauer said. The committee met in mid-December and recommended the early bird contract for approval when the pact came up for a vote before the full board Thursday.
Meanwhile, during the course of talks, Park and Cashman briefed members of the union negotiating committee that consisted of nine staff members representing all grade levels, a cross section of subject areas and special education. As with the school board, the union committee provided feedback that shaped the course of the negotiations.
The union represents about 363 staff members, mostly teachers, counselors, librarians and a handful of school nurses, Park said. Of those, about 271 are dues-paying members who have a vote on whether to ratify a contract.
An “overwhelming” majority of the 271 members voted in favor of the contract during the voting period that took place before the holiday break, Park said. She would not disclose the number.
In determining the salary increases, representatives on both sides said they factored in projected rates of inflation and the cost-of-living along with the salary hikes of nearby districts that recently settled contracts. Spielbauer described the 3.16% average as “falling in the middle.”
Aside from annual raises, the contract increases pay for extra duty assignments in the first and third years. It also increases the number of personal days from two to three days per year and allows teachers to accumulate a maximum of nine days of personal leave, up from the old threshold of six days.
Prior to voting for the deal, board member Rick Coplen thanked Spielbauer and Park for making it happen. “There is a lot here to be happy about,” he said. “It enables us to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers while maintaining competitive salary offerings. That is very important. Teachers are the number one factor towards the success of the students.”
Coplen described the contract talks as a delicate balancing act that allowed the district to compensate its teachers fairly while still operating within the bounds of limited financial resources. “This achieved continuity and certainty as opposed to chaos and uncertainty,” Coplen said.
“The early bird took a lot of focus and diligence,” Bussard said prior to the vote. “I’m very pleased it is a four-year contract. We are working with our faculty on a number of important initiatives to improve our education outcomes across the district.”
Board member Anne Lauritzen said the talks embraced a spirit of compromise that is not too prevalent nowadays. “We are very appreciative of that level of professionalism,” she said.
Aside from salary increases, the contract clarifies language surrounding teacher planning time specifically at the elementary school level. It also clarifies language regarding pre-approval requests around specified holidays and compensation for planning time.
Outdated language was also removed.
“School districts do really well when associations and administrations work together and get to places where everybody is listening to everybody,” Park said.