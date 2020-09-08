 Skip to main content
Carlisle Salvation Army Auxiliary fabric sale will not be held

The Salvation Army of Carlisle Women's Auxiliary on Tuesday announced that its annual fabric sale that was to be held in October will not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers say they plan to reschedule the sale for mid-April 2021.

Though the fabric sale will not be held, the Women's Auxiliary is accepting donations of fabric, buttons, patterns and notions for the future event.

Donations should be new or unused and clean and may be brought to the Salvation Army on East Pomfret Street in Carlisle between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

