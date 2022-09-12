Carlisle salon, spa opens shop with bound-breaking mission

With the snip of some scissors Saturday morning, Boundless Beauty salon and Spa officially opened for business in downtown Carlisle.

The ribbon-cutting took place at 10 a.m. Saturday, but Matdraven Knight, who owns the business alongside Jamie Brown, said Boundless Beauty was officially established in April.

"Her and I talked about this for a long time and we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and make it happen, make it a reality," he said.

The salon will offer hair and nail services, skin and body care, massages and more, with a full list of services available online.

Knight said he and Brown have a lot of experience in the industry but referred to the business as a "startup" because it's their first time branding.

"We conceived of Boundless Beauty because we don't like limitations, we don't like the idea of having limitations," he said. "So, it was actually Boundless Beauty where beauty has no bounds, so that's basically saying there's no restriction to what you can accomplish in terms of your journey of becoming who you are meant to become."

Boundless Beauty moved into the space at 37 W. High St. in June. The location was formerly occupied by Warm Springs Salon and Spa, which is based in Chambersburg and closed its Carlisle location in December.

Knight said the new salon looks different from its predecessor.

"We changed things around quite a bit," he said. "We wanted to establish our own identity here in Carlisle, so we wanted to make sure when ... our clients come through they understand we're new and we have a whole different energy level [and] a whole new vibe."

He said the changes and renovations have mostly focused on the building's aesthetics and cosmetics.

"We're never satisfied cosmetically, we're always trying to be more modern, more chic, we just want to be trend-setters, we don't want to just follow the trends, we want to set trends."

Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, he said Carlisle is like a "little big city," or a "small town that has huge ... ambition," and he wanted to be a part of that.

The salon and spa's website lists hours as 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.