Wilson Middle School

Wilson Middle School in the Carlisle Area School District

 Sentinel file

Wilson Middle School at 900 Waggoners Gap Road in Carlisle was briefly put on a lockdown Thursday as police searched for suspects who had fled the scene of a crash on the nearby Pennsylvania Turnpike.

In a message to parents, Carlisle Area School District described a “nonemergency lock-down in which students and staff stayed inside the building, and were not permitted to go outside for physical education classes or other activities for approximately 60 minutes.”

Carlisle Police Department dispatch reported that three people had fled on foot toward the area of the school from the scene of an automobile collision on the turnpike.

All three were apprehended and are in Pennsylvania State Police custody, according to dispatch.

