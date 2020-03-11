Carlisle's Empty Bowls event restructured as Dickinson rethinks large group gatherings over virus

A popular annual fundraiser has been effectively canceled.

Becky Richeson, executive director of Carlisle Arts Learning Center, said Empty Bowls, which was scheduled for Monday at Dickinson College's Holland Union Building, can no longer occur on the school's campus.

"In light of COVID-19 and in an effort to keep our community healthy, the traditional gathering called Empty Bowls will not take place at Dickinson College," Richeson wrote in an email Wednesday. "Dickinson College will not presently host events over 25 people, and this lively event well exceeds that."

Dickinson College recently announced that spring break has been extended by one week to March 21 and that gatherings of 25 people or more have been suspended due to concerns over the coronavirus, forcing the cancellation of the event.

Each year, artists in the community make and glaze hundreds of handmade bowls for the event. Those attending consume a simple meal of bread and soup and take home the bowl of their choice.

Funds raised from the event benefit Project SHARE.

Richeson said it is important to support Project SHARE as best they can through the event, so they have created a few options for both ticket holders and those who had not yet bought tickets.