Carlisle's Burkholder reflects on his roots, his coach on the weekend of Super Bowl LIV

Reid’s tenure in the NFL has been an incubator for coaching talent with a number of his proteges going on to successful head coaching careers in their own right, most notably current Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, who led the Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl win in 2018. Counting his years as an assistant coach, Reid has been in the playoffs 20 times, conference championship games nine times and the Super Bowl three times, according to the Chiefs website.

He was head coach for one of those Super Bowl appearances, the Eagles loss to the New England Patriots in 2005.

“[Reid is] a great human being as well as a great coach. We want to win it for him, but we’ll celebrate with him. We’ll put our name on that championship, too,” he said.

Burkholder takes a low-key approach to his third Super Bowl week. Dinner with the staff was planned for Wednesday, and his family was scheduled to arrive Friday.

“I’m not a going-out guy right now in this stage in my career. It’s not like we’re going to the beach or down to the NFL Experience or anything like that," he said. "We’re just hanging out up here, getting our job done. Our excitement will be Sunday and hopefully, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday next week."

It’s an approach that comes with age.