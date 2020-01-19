Carlisle's annual King commemoration calls for continued work toward equality

Rev. Brian McClinton saw a woman fall at a department store a few years ago. She thanked him as he helped her up, but he could see two angry men approaching.
They demanded to know what he was doing to her. The woman firmly told them that he was being a “kind gentleman” and helping her up, McClinton said.
The angry men didn’t see his clerical collar signifying his status as a member of the clergy, but they did see his skin color and assumed he was accosting the woman, he said.
“For many of us, this incident is an example of how many miles to go before we sleep,” he said, drawing on a theme from a Robert Frost poem that framed his remarks.
McClinton was the keynote speaker for the 31st Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service held Sunday afternoon in Carlisle.
The event began with the commemoration march from St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church to the Old Courthouse on the Square where local officials offered thoughts on King’s life and legacy, many telling those gathered that there is yet much to do to fulfill King’s dream.
Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott said King would be proud of the steps the country has take, but income and gender inequality, as well as other social justice issues still exist.
“We haven’t achieved his dream yet, but every time you stand up and say no to bullying, say no to hate and say no to intolerance, we take a step in the right direction,” he said.
“I stand before you today on the shoulders of giants. I stand here today before you as your chief of police,” Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis said.
He pointed out the irony of his position as a black man and police chief, given police chief Bull Connor’s actions in Birmingham when he ordered fire hoses turned onto civil rights marchers.
Landis said his message was one of optimism, calling on people to stand in the gap for those who can not stand for themselves.
“I am calling on all Americans, starting right here in Carlisle, to stand for truth and equality everywhere,” he said. “I want you to think about, when you are in your homogeneous communities, to stand up and speak about things that normally won’t be spoken of.”
Speakers also included Cumberland County Commissioner Vince DiFilippo, Carlisle Rep. Barb Gleim, U.S. Army War College Provost James Breckenridge and Salvaila Richardson, a student who has received scholarships from the commemoration committee.
The program included music from Thomas Gumby and Oliver Hazan.
Attendees made a return march to St. Paul’s where the commemoration took on a more spiritual tone in a commemoration service with scripture readings, prayers and music from the First Baptist Church of Steelton.
In his message, McClinton called on the gathering to continue the work.
He said he had been encouraged by the election of an African-American president in Barack Obama, the passage of laws embracing equality and more and more people being accepted “by the content of their character and their strong work ethic.”
But, he added, he missed “the clouds ahead” that would expose how far away the country is from the goal of equality for all.
McClinton called on those gathered to be examples of the dream of which King spoke, saying that they should celebrate positive changes while keeping their resolve focused on the goal of equality.
People from different backgrounds, races and gender have been successful, but they are also examples of a journey that isn’t complete as media reports show race and gender continue to be main issues in society.
“We’ve got work to do,” he said.
