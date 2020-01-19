Carlisle's annual King commemoration calls for continued work toward equality

Rev. Brian McClinton saw a woman fall at a department store a few years ago. She thanked him as he helped her up, but he could see two angry men approaching.

They demanded to know what he was doing to her. The woman firmly told them that he was being a “kind gentleman” and helping her up, McClinton said.

The angry men didn’t see his clerical collar signifying his status as a member of the clergy, but they did see his skin color and assumed he was accosting the woman, he said.

“For many of us, this incident is an example of how many miles to go before we sleep,” he said, drawing on a theme from a Robert Frost poem that framed his remarks.

McClinton was the keynote speaker for the 31st Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Service held Sunday afternoon in Carlisle.

The event began with the commemoration march from St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church to the Old Courthouse on the Square where local officials offered thoughts on King’s life and legacy, many telling those gathered that there is yet much to do to fulfill King’s dream.

Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott said King would be proud of the steps the country has take, but income and gender inequality, as well as other social justice issues still exist.